As world leaders meet at the COP21 climate conference in Paris, we would do well to turn our eyes north.

Drone captures melting ice sheets in the Arctic - and it's incredible

Arctic glaciers and the North Pole ice cap have retreated, in recent years, further than ever before with temperatures there rising faster than anywhere else on the planet.

RELATED: Photographer captures Arctic climate change in 11 stunning images

The Arctic Circle contains an area that is roughly six per cent of the Earth's surface, yet the dramatic evidence of its impact on the rest of the planet is mounting. Some of that evidence is now taking the form of melting land ice that is generating sea level rise, around the globe.

In the above video you can see the rapid rate of the melting ice sheets.

RELATED: Northern Exposure: Best spots for an Arctic adventure

It is not just us humans who are affected by these changes, loss of habitat and the drastic reduction of animals' hunting ranges due to receding sea ice now threaten polar bears, walruses and several species of seals, among other animals.

The United Nations Environment Program says global warming is almost certainly responsible for the decrease in extent and thickness of Arctic sea ice, so while the dramatic footage is beautiful, it has much more sinister implications.

Glaciers in Norway and Greenland have retreated faster in the past ten years than over the decades since scientists started measuring their size and movement.