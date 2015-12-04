Every summer, hundreds of beluga whales gather in the shallow waters of Cunningham Inlet in Canada to breed, socialise and feed - and the sight is simply breathtaking.

WATCH: A stunning congregation of beluga whales

Arctic adventure tour guide Nansen Weber captured this footage with a drone.

Weber told Canada’s CBC his family had been coming to the Arctic for three generations and he had recently started to experiment with drones in his wildlife photography.

"You can clearly see all the mothers and calves. You can see rubbing. They're just having a huge party."

"I think it's important that people know that pristine places like this beluga place, is one of a kind in the world," says Weber. "It's something that we should look into and hopefully save, because it might not be there in the future."

It looks like beluga whales aren't against having a little but of fun as you can see when they 'dance' to cello music in this video: