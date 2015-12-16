Never lose your luggage again! Put your face on it

Picking your luggage out of the pack is never easy. When everyone has the very same black rolly bag, baggage claim becomes a guessing game at best and the Hunger Games at worst.

The best way to never lose your luggage. Photo: Imgur

One man has created an ingenious solution. No he didn’t tie a bow on his bag or put a smiley sticker on it. He put his face on his luggage. Yes. His face.

The photo was first posted on Imgur and picked up by those geniuses over at The Daily Dot.

RELATED: ‘The airline lost my golf clubs’ and other luggage horror stories

RELATED: Reunited with luggage: 20 years later

It just makes so much sense. You’ll never have to look at a luggage tag again. Not once will you take the wrong bag. Plus, it acts as a conversation piece and no one will have any interest in stealing it.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.