Guests reveal their most bizarre hotel experiences

Reddit users were asked ‘What's the most interesting or disturbing thing you've ever witnessed while staying at a hotel?' and the results were certainly interesting.

Not your average holiday experience. Photo: iStock

There were 290 responses featuring everything from cats hiding in mattresses and visits from Obama to moths in the walls and floors flooded with Elvis impersonators.

Check out some of the bizarre experiences revealed by hotel guests staying overnight in rooms around the world.

User 5minutesago described the moment he paid $80 (£53) for a room in a motel in New York.

He said: “[We] got the room at about 10pm one night just looking for a place to stay. “

“There was a cat in one of the box springs, [we] discovered after he began to stick his little paw out and swipe at us.”

RELATED: Cry rooms and imaginary friends: Bizarre travel trends in Asia

The incident turned out to be a regular problem for hotel-goers, with many stating it had also happened to them. One woman said that a cat had been left in her room by previous tenants and was hiding behind the dresser.

A user named cleanout revealed that they “stayed in a hotel, unintentionally during a huge Elvis impersonator conference. I'd never seen an Elvis impersonator before, and there were Elvises EVERYWHERE. Every time I got on the elevator, there was an Elvis already in there, or an Elvis getting on. Elvises in the lobby. Elvises outside. Elvises having continental breakfast. Surreal.”

One man, saltnotsugar, claims that he had a paranormal experience while staying in a hotel near his girlfriend's home, because there was not enough space for him to sleep.

He said: “I don't really believe in ghosts, but when I stayed at a hotel in Pennsylvania I ran into some weird stuff. “

'Because of some holiday, all [of] the usual hotels were booked and I spent about two hours looking for another hotel. “

“Luckily I found a place. There were cigarette burns in the sheets, dust on everything, and the faucet was leaking. Great. “

“I woke up to use the bathroom and after heading back to bed, the sink turns on. I figured that maybe I just forgot to turn it off. “

“Then I woke up and saw the word 'hey' on the clock radio for a half second. I'm not even sure I saw it, because it just struck me as insane. “

“The final straw was when I woke up to the sound of someone saying my name. I 'noped' the f*** out of there and slept in my car.”

RELATED: Bizarre extras for exclusive hotel guests

Spr3ddit revealed: “My wife is a GM of a hotel. A lady removed her wooden leg and proceeded to beat a homeless man about the head after he threatened a front desk clerk.”

And what user kjkst got with his morning paper certainly wasn’t a usual experience – “I woke up in a hotel in Washington DC to discover a bra at my door when I went to get the paper. The maid looked at me and started to giggle. Only thing is... I don't know how it got there.”

Other experiences highlighted included soiled underwear discovered at a hotel in New Mexico, a policeman knocking on a motel room following a murder next door and a man being mistaken for a bearded woman in China because of the length of his hair.