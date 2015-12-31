10 Bizarre Ways Travellers Have Avoided Baggage Fees

Would you ever donate your luggage just to avoid paying a baggage fee? If so, you’re not alone.

Photo: iStock

Norwegian Air just released a list of the 10 most bizarre things travellers have done to avoid fees for a checked bag. According to their results, one fed up passenger decided to give away their bag instead of paying to check it!

The funny part is, that wasn’t even number one on the list!

The European low cost carrier gathered the stories by asking 50 of their staff at the London Gatwick airport. The stories show the lengths people will go to if their bag doesn’t meet the carry-on requirement.

Here are some creative ways passengers have tried to avoid paying baggage fees:

1. Wore three pairs of trousers, with a pair of shoes stuffed in the jacket pockets

2. Decided to give up their bag and asked for it to be donated to charity

3. Carried a beloved pet’s ashes in their handbag and wanted leniency

4. Tried to bribe gate staff with newly bought chocolates from duty free

5. Refused to comply by repeating “Me no speak any English”

RELATED:

Never lose your luggage again! Put your face on it

What really happens to your luggage?

6. Two pairs of jeans were doubled up and worn as a “double denim” scarf

7. Claimed their bag contains fragile antique pottery

8. Wore two layers of suits

9. Insisted their credit card is maxed out with no money left to pay

10. Wore two winter coats and tied three (sweaters) around their waist

Just FYI, like many domestic carriers, Norwegian Air allows passengers to board with a small personal item and one carry-on. If their bag exceeds 10 kilograms, it has to be checked.

While rates vary by routes, they range from about $9.84 for a first bag on short routes to about $72 on long-haul overseas routes.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.