Is This the Most Ridiculous Airline Facebook Rant Ever?

Perhaps we have all grown too accustomed to the indignities of air travel - the cramped seats, the lack of food, the ridiculous fees and the bad service.

What is worth complaining about in public these days? Photo: iStock

I know that I have, sadly, come to expect a flight to contain all of the above. Of course that means I am delighted and surprised when I find myself in a comfortable seat or given a snack or a smile from the flight crew.

Apparently one flyer did not get the memo that planes are no longer places where we should expect to be happy.

One plane passenger’s rant is now going viral after she posted to Facebook that she took “the worst flight of her life” - due mainly to being placed in a windowless seat.

According to a report from Business Insider Nat Pelech complained on the official Facebook page of Jetstar, an Australian carrier.

“I was seated on the very last row at the back of the plane in a cramp[ed] little corner which was made even smaller by not having the window there to open it up… It is right next to the toilet, where it smells and you hear everyone flushing. Right behind you is the chatter and rattle of the flight attendants.”

“Worst flight of my life. I’m not claustrophobic but do get uneasy in tight spaces… Especially thousands of feet in the air in a dark hole where I can’t see where I am going or anything that’s happening. Thanks a lot.”

Jetstar replied in a subsequent post, telling the passenger that they allow their customers to select their seats ahead of time.

“We offer our customers the opportunity to purchase a specific seat for their flight during the booking process… I’m sorry to hear that you were unhappy with the seat that was allocated to you on your flight yesterday. It certainly wasn’t our intention for you to be uncomfortable on your journey with us.”

The rant begs the question - what does constitute the “worst flight of your life”? In the pantheon of bad things that tend to happen on airplanes, the lack of a window seat seems like quite a small bit of suffering.

I was once on a ten-hour flight in a middle seat in economy smushed in between two incredibly large men whose bodies had begun to infiltrate my personal space by hour one. No food was served on the plane and one of the bathrooms became clogged, causing not only a line, but a stench of death to permeate the entire cabin. My seat wouldn’t recline, the turbulence was terrible and the baby in the seat in front of me was teething.

They also ran out of white wine.

That seems worse.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel.