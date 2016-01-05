Terrifying moment a tiger inspects tourist truck - that has no doors!

This is the shocking moment a tiger paces inches from tourists - who somehow manage to remain calm despite their truck appearing to have no doors and no roof.

The alarming footage was shot during a safari at the Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary near Nagpur in India.

A tiger approaches the open top jeep, and as three terrified tourists including a child watch, proceeds to play with the rear view mirror. The occasional, yet loud, growls are possibly the scariest part.

RELATED: 'Lion Whisperer': Tourists will always break rules around deadly animals

The giant cat paws at the side mirror of the vehicle before going in for a nibble.

It then circles the jeep and sniffs one of the passengers' arms as they sit, wide-eyed and petrified.

As the tiger moves on, another tiger approaches for a closer look at the procession of cars.

Earlier this year, a lion killed an American woman and injured a man driving through a private wildlife park in Johannesburg. The attack occurred when a lioness approached the passenger side of the vehicle as the woman took photos and then lunged at the car, which had an open window.