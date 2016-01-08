Tourist Swims Over to Cheetah at Swimming Pool - and Pets It!

There are moments when travellers take their lives in their hands. And at first glance, this looked like one of those moments: New Zealander Gareth Poley was vacationing at the Tshukudu Game Reserve in South Africa and swimming in the camp pool when a cheetah padded over and bent down to take a drink.

Poley decided that was a good time to swim over and pet the wild animal. But rather biting his hand (or head) off, it turned out that the cheetah didn’t mind at all.

That’s because this big cat, Ntombi, has been raised by ranger Richard Susses and is very familiar with humans. In fact, photos show her by the pool, watching the guests swim.

Later that evening when Poley returned to the reserve, Ntombi approached him and allowed the man to give her water and pet her. “The moment we got back to camp, she came running up to greet us,” Poley told Stuff.co.nz. “I must be honest: At first when I saw a cheetah running towards me, there was a moment of fear, but once she got to me, she just brushed up against me to say hi the way my little cat, Helvetica, back home in New Zealand does.”

While the video is cute, the cheetah’s reaction is certainly not the norm. Wild animals are dangerous and should not be treated like pets - so make sure you know what you’re getting into.

Last spring, an Australian safari-goer was mauled by a lion that jumped through the window of his car. Other lions have been known to open the car doors, and a tiger recently skipped all the windows and doors and just went right to chewing off a vehicle’s side mirror.

