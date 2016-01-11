Airline Bans Woman for Life for Ridiculous Behaviour

A budget airline has banned one British woman for life for what they deemed “unacceptable behaviour” that forced a plane to make an unscheduled landing.

The 42-year old woman was fined over $14,000 (£6,800) by Jet2 airline after being “abusive” to the crew and generally disruptive to the flight in a way that could have threatened the safety of other passengers.

“Passengers were inconvenienced on New Year’s Day because this woman’s unacceptable behaviour towards our crew caused a substantial delay,” Phil Ward, managing director of Jet2.com told the Mirror. "The safety and welfare of our customers and staff is always our No. 1 priority.”

The flight from Newcastle to Tenerife was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Ireland and the woman was handed over to the police.

The airline handed over approximately 50 lifetime bans to abusive passengers last year.

