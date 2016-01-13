Aussies Making the Most of Annual Leave

It seems like Australians and focusing on the work/life balance more as Expedia reveals that we are taking more annual leave than we have in the last seven years.

Photo: iStock

According to Expedia’s 2015 Vacation Deprivation study, the average Aussie is leaving only two leave days unused, compared to five days in 2014.

Even better, we don’t feel guilty about enjoying our holidays, with 72 per cent seeing it as their right.

In Australia, employees are entitled to, on average, 20 days per year and the report indicates that Aussies are increasingly keen to make the most of their time off work and value the benefits of taking annual leave.

RELATED: /galleries/g/30549163/5-underrated-european-countries-you-should-visit-now/

Kelly Cull, Expedia.com.au travel expert, commented on the report: “As Aussies, we love to travel but often the pressure of work and life can stop us taking as many holidays as we’d like. It’s a significant shift to see Aussies taking the most annual leave in seven years and it’s encouraging as the benefits are clear.”

Countries across Europe are renowned for their generous annual leave entitlements - workers in Germany, France, Spain and are entitled to 30 days of leave, on average, and take them all. South Koreans are the world’s most vacation deprived workers – while they’re offered 15 days on average, they take only six days off within a given year.

After a holiday we are feeling more rested, happier and more focused at work but 15 per cent of us are booking our next holiday within a month of coming back from leave.

RELATED: Amazing Winning Pictures From the 2015 National Geographic Photo Contest

When looking at how they choose to spend their leave, more and more Aussies (50 per cent) are choosing multiple short getaways rather than one long holiday (35 per cent).

“It’s positive to see Aussies understand the benefits of taking leave on their health and wellbeing. Whether we are travelling the world, spending the time with family and friends, or relaxing time out from work is important. And even though we’re just starting the New Year, right now is a great time to book travel. There are so many amazing travel deals available across Australia and the world, an affordable break to rest and recharge the batteries in 2016 is only a few clicks away” says Cull.