Woman Gives Birth to Boy on Queen Mary 2

The Queen Mary 2 ended its transatlantic voyage with one extra passenger than when it began. A German woman onboard gave birth to a baby boy the night before the ship docked in Brooklyn, NY, thanks to help from the ship’s doctor.

Queen Mary 2. Photo: iStock

The woman’s brother, who declined to give his name, told the New York Post that his sister was due in three weeks but her water broke near the end of the voyage that began in Southampton, England.

“She turned to me and said, ‘It’s starting!’” the man, who would only give Johanna as his sister’s name, told the Post. She was rushed to the small hospital onboard the ship, where the doctor delivered the boy, who was appropriately named Benjamin Brooklyn.

RELATED: New 6-Star Luxury Ship Set To Cruise the Oceans

RELATED: A Brand New Cruise Ship for Australia

“I am doing well, and the baby is incredibly healthy. I am also thankful how good the people of New York were to us,” Johanna told the Post.

The boy’s uncle said he was told by the ship’s captain that this was the first time a baby was born on the Queen Mary 2. He also said that because the boy was born in American waters, he’s an American citizen.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Travel