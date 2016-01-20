Travel Hacks to Make 2016 The Best Ever

After the fun of the festive season, it's never easy to get back to routine and the daily grind. So what do we do to escape and combat the back to work blues? Start planning the next holiday of course.

Photo: iStock

To help with your plans for an extraordinary 2016 trip, get some New Year travel advice from leading experts.

RELATED: Bang For Your Buck: The Best Times to Travel



To track down the best value flight, Global Head of Communications for Cheapflights.com.au, Phil Bloomfield suggests:

Delete your browser history – prices can increase based on the number of times you re-enter a particular website!

Avoid booking late – generally 50 days ahead of departure will get you the best price with airfares are at their most expensive three days before travel.

Book on a Tuesday – Cheapflights.com.au data shows this is the cheapest day of the week to lock-in holiday plans.

Don’t fly on a Friday – it’s consistently the most expensive day to fly.

Travel between 6pm and midnight – flights are typically cheaper than early in the morning.

RELATED: 16 Reasons to Visit NZ in 2016

Bloomfield also suggests getting information from those in the know. “You might not know the turf, but you can bet your friendly flight attendant has been to the destination you’re headed or is even based there. Take a minute to ask for a few local recommendations.”

Have a bit of excess baggage on the way back? No problem… “If you’re flying with a low-cost airline with a strict two bag carry-on policy and you simply have too much luggage, stop by any airport or duty free shop to make a purchase and pick up a carrier bag – the bigger the better.“

Claudio Saita, Deputy CEO and Executive Director of Tokio Marine, underwriters for World2Cover travel insurance, said the weak Australian dollar has not dampened our enthusiasm for adventure, but has increased the focus on price.

To find the right insurance, Saita recommends: