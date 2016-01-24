Warning: disturbing footage.

Tourist Captures Shocking Moment Sanctuary Staff Punch A Tiger In The Face

When Pranay Dalmia‎ visited Tiger Temple Thailand, she saw something that she described as "really depressing".

The tourist, who was visited the popular tourist site where over 160 tigers are kept, captured the horrifying moment a sanctuary worker appeared to punch one of the animals in the head.

"I saw some of the tigers being dragged by the tail and one of the tigers being punched in the face," she wrote on Facebook.

"I happened to catch a video recording of a tiger being punched in the face."

The horrifying moment can be seen towards the end of the video, where a man pounds the animal in the face, and then walks away as if nothing had happened.

The video has now been viewed more than 4.6 million times, with thousands of comments flooding in urging tourists to boycott the Tiger Temple.

"This is not a way to treat the tigers. Tiger should be in the wild," wrote one angry commenter.

"I never went to the tiger temple as I get more aware of this kinda tourist attractions and if I had gone I probably would have kicked the sh*t out of this guy!" wrote another.