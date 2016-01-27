These Guys Built a Snow Igloo During Snowstorm Jonas and Listed It on Airbnb

Some people spent winter storm Jonas holed up in doors, some people spent it taking funny snowmageddon photos. And then there were these guys, who spent it building an igloo in their Brooklyn backyard to rent out on Airbnb for US$200 - until the site pulled it down.

The infamous igloo. Photo: @estatehipster/Twitter

On Sunday, a listing for the homemade igloo went up. According to DNAinfo.com, it read: “Dripping with ingenuity and alt-lifestyle aura lays this snowpocalypse’s most desirable getaway. Built completely by hand all natural. Come experience this chic dome-style bungalow with Bae.”

The listing blew like the blizzard across Facebook and Reddit. But Sunday evening, Airbnb deleted it.

The igloo and the listing were created by Patrick Horton and his roommates, who piled several feet of snow in a corner of their Greenpoint backyard, then spent a full three hours hollowing it out and lining it with blankets. The roomies then posted the snow cave on the home share site. “There’s actually a section on there where you can check igloo,” Horton told DNAinfo. “Wow, this might actually work.”

Got shut down by @Airbnb for not meeting occupancy standards. Though they were nice enough to tell us that it looked very well constructed. — Patrick M. Horton (@patrickmhorton) January 25, 2016

But by 7pm, Horton got an email from the site saying they’d taken the listing down, because despite all their ingenuity and hard work, the igloo did not meet occupancy standards. “Though they were nice enough to tell us that it looked very well constructed,” tweeted Horton.

