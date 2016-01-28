Jaw-dropping Aerial Footage Across The Globe

Emirates airline and plane manufacturer Boeing partnered to produce aerial videos from 18 different places on five continents and the results are spectacular.

The View From Above project includes dramatic overhead footage from each sponsors’ homes cities of Dubai and Seattle, as well as views from Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, and a range of countries within Emirates’ route network including New Zealand, the Netherland, Japan and Sri Lanka, as well as the Indian Ocean resorts of the Maldives and Seychelles.

More than 13 qualified drone pilots from around the world helped to make the film, which was produced and directed by MOFILM.

The aerial capabilities of drones and their ability to operate precisely within tight space meant footage could be shot that would have been impossible to achieve using helicopters or planes. In Japan, the drones fly between cherry blossom trees and in Dubai they get close to famous landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Marina and the Atlantis Hotel.

Check out this sample of the Netherlands:

Explore the skies of Rio:

Discover the wonders of Sri Lanka:

Enjoy the rugged beauty of New Zealand:

All videos are collected on a website, called View from Above, where visitors can spin the globe and check out a few minutes of video footage from each location