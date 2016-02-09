Drone Pulls Snowboarder Along in its Wake

This bloke has certainly got some pulling power!

A snowboarder and his friends have developed a drone that was able to drag them in the snow as if they were water skiing. Kaspars Balamovskis cut swathes through the snow, only he was boarding on flat ground rather than soaring down the piste.

RELATED: 5 Of The Most Luxurious Ski Resorts On The Planet

Kaspars, along with Janis Putrams, Janis Zemitis, and Oskars Princis created the prototype out of carbon fibre with potential to carry 100 kilograms, but came up with a novel way to test its potential. The drone was built to achieve the maximum pulling power and even included parts made from aerospace grade aluminium.

The video features footage filmed from a car following the snowboarder as well as footage recorded by a GoPro camera mounted to the snowboarder himself.