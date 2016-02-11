Van Gogh Painting Fan? Sleep In One With Airbnb

Now you can step inside a famous Vincent Van Gogh painting by renting out the iconic bedroom featured on Airbnb.

he recreation of Vincent Van Gogh's bedroom in Arles in the south of France. Photo: Airbnb

The Art Institute of Chicago teamed up with short-term rentals site Airbnb to furnish a replica of Vincent Van Gogh’s bedroom in Arles, France, to promote its upcoming exhibit on the Dutch Impressionist.

For as little as $15 (US$10) a night, Van Gogh’s Bedroom can accommodate two people and, unlike in 1888, it comes with Internet, TV, WiFi and a washer/dryer.

The Airbnb posting lists Vincent Van Gogh as the host and the description says that the room “will make you feel like you’re living in a painting. It’s decorated in a Post-Impressionist style, reminiscent of Southern France and times gone by”.

The room also comes at a very low price, with the explanation: “I’m charging (US)$10 for no other reason than that I need to buy paint. However, I will be happy to provide you with tickets to exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago”.

As an impoverished artist, Vincent van Gogh would probably have made good use of Airbnb in his time, to supplement his meagre income (and pay back his brother Theo…) or even to find a place to stay when hopping around European cities.

The institute’s website explains that the upcoming exhibit, which runs from 14 February to 10 May, will highlight the importance of the bedroom, which is featured in three different paintings by the artist.