Baby orcas get scarily close to a row boat

A group of baby killer whales gave some fishermen the thrill of their lives when they came dangerously close to their row boat.

The three men were fishing off the coast of Anderson Island in Washington State when the orcas surrounded them.

'We were in a little aluminium rowboat and we think that the sound of the rope being pulled along the side of the boat is what attracted the babies because right after we pulled up the pot, the pod headed right at us,' explained Steven Sloan, one of the fishermen.

One of the orcas gets close enough to nudge the boat, prompting one of the men to yell: 'This is really dangerous, I'm scared!'

