How to See Dubai in Three Days

If you want to visit Dubai and only have a short time or a layover on your way to Europe, then this itinerary is for you!

Day 1: World-class views and shopping

Dubai Marina. Photo: Supplied

AM: Head to the top of the world’s tallest building in high-speed elevators to take you up to the 124th floor observation deck ‘At The Top’ of the Burj Khalifa or the 148th floor for the Sky experience. The unobstructed 360 degree view of the city, desert and sea is a great starting point that will help you gather your bearings and decide which attractions you’ll head off to next.

Retail Therapy: After the spectacular views it’s time to experience Dubai’s world class fashion offerings. Head to the Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping mall, it is a destination in itself with its leisure and entertainment options. The mall boasts: over 1200 retail outlets that includes top international brands such as Bloomingdales, Galleries Lafayette, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and entertainment facilities such as KidZania, SEGA Republic, and an Olympic sized Dubai Ice Rink. The centre piece of the mall is the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, where visitors can walk through the 270 degree acrylic tunnel or view through the aquariums viewing panel. The mall’s waterfront promenade offers a stunning view of the spectacular Dubai Fountain-the world’s largest dancing fountain. The spectacular fountain and light show during the evening is a must-not-miss attraction.

Experience the Mall of Emirates. The mall showcases more than 500 international brands that retail fashion, lifestyle, sports, electronics and home furnishing products. Their super stylish Fashion Dome features flagship stores such as Louis Vuitton, Paul Smith and Diane von Furstenberg. In addition, the mall also houses: Magic Planet – a leisure facility, a 14 screen cinema and Ski Dubai- the Middle East’s first indoor skiing resort.



Day 2: Cultural Canvas

: Sample the city’s offerings of Middle Eastern cuisine. Al Fanar is the first authentic Emirati Cuisine in UAE. A complete mesmerizing experience of Emirati traditions, authentic Emirati cuisine and Middle Eastern hospitality, in the ambience of Dubai recreated from the 1960’s. Al Mallah is a local street food favourite and enables you to taste the best of Arabic foods and set at very high standards. Try the lamb shwarmas, a local favourite.

On the second day of your stopover, delve into Dubai’s cultural canvas. Start with a visit to the Jumeirah Mosque, a monument that pays homage to the sacred, religious customs of Islam and fascinating history of Dubai that is located on Al Jumeirah Road.



AM: The Heritage Village is a fantastic spot to become acquainted with the city’s traditional arts, customs and architecture. The area also includes the official residence of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai (1912-1958). The house, which dates from 1896, houses a rare collection of historic photographs, coins, stamps and documents that record Dubai’s history.



After, head to Bastakiya, the oldest residential area of the city, famous for its traditional wind tower houses and narrow winding lanes. Engage in the traditional Arabic art of calligraphy in House 118 or make your own gypsum art at the gypsum workshops at the Restoration Houses.



LUNCH: Take the opportunity to pop into some of the art galleries and cafes that line the lanes for a refreshing lemon and mint juice and a snack. Art enthusiasts can visit three art centres – the Majilis, XVA and Art Connection galleries at Bastakiya. The cultural breakfasts and lunches organised by the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding is a great way to understand the Arabic culture and customs. Hosted by UAE nationals, these meals provide a wealth of information about the city and fun facts.

PM: In the afternoon, try a traditional Middle Eastern shopping experience- the souks. Dubai is famous for its traditional souqs (markets) – Arabian-style covered outdoor bazaars with a warren of lanes and central courtyards. Unlike in the modern shopping malls, bargaining is the norm here. Some of the best include the Deira Gold Souq for gold and jewellery; the Deira Spice Souq for exotic herbs and spices; Bur Dubai Souq for textiles and trinkets; and Madinat Jumeirah or Souq Al Bahar, a modern take on the souq where you can find just about anything.



Stunning views of the city’s skyline along the Dubai Creek, accompanied by fine dining and live musical entertainment made possible by a dinner cruise along the creek. Offered by a number of tour operators across the city, including Bateaux Dubai, a dhow dinner cruise guarantees a magical evening.

Day 3: Excite the senses

AM: Spend the morning lazing on the beautiful beaches of Dubai or if you feel like some more adventurous try one of the city’s exciting water parks. The exhilarating Aquaventure at Atlantis The Palm has rides and slides that range from mild to wild and is excellent for families. Or stop by the Dolphin Bay at Atlantis, The Palm for a close encounter with bottlenose dolphins.

On the more adventurous side, a scuba dive is the perfect way to marvel at Dubai’s reef, corals and marine life. Other exciting water sports to enjoy are jet skiing, parasailing, wakeboarding, fly boarding, sailing, yachting, deep –sea fishing and cruising.



PM: Indulge in a pampering session in the wide variety of spas in Dubai. Each spa has its own unique theme, style and concept treatments. Influences are drawn from the East and West with spa themes ranging from Turkish, Egyptian and Thai; and with unique backdrops of the beach, city and desert provide a perfect opportunity to relax and unwind. The Talise Ottoman Spa at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is uniquely themed and luxurious with its spectacular Turkish spa and hammam.

Or for the adventure seekers: The Arabian Desert offers some great fun-filled moments and a Dubai trip is not complete without a desert ‘safari’. Dune drives, hot air balloon rides, sand skiing, quad biking, camel rides, desert dinners and visits to the Hatta fortress are just some of the highlights of the desert. A Sundowner Safari is a great way to experience the desert. A Bedouin tent lit by flaming torches and majlis style seating welcomes you. Experience a magical evening in the Desert with dinner and some of the following options may be available: falconry show and belly dance/traditional performances.