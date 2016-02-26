Are travel expos worthwhile?

For some travellers, the idea of visiting a travel expo is like asking them to cross over to the dark side. They’ve spent too long researching, comparing, and booking online to change their ways... but while that works for some, it doesn’t for everyone.

For others travel expos can actually be a fantastic resource, one that offers exclusive deals and exposes you to a world of travel options you may not have considered.

If you’ve never been to a travel expo before, here are a few reasons you should:

1. Chat directly with the operator

There are thousands upon thousands of travel companies around the globe, and there’s a good chance you probably won’t know more than a dozen of them. Travel expos are a good way to discover new brands and chat directly with airlines and operators to find a package or tour option that suits your exact needs.

2. Legwork has been done for you

Rather than scouring the net or traipsing across town, travel expos offer dozens of exhibitors in one convenient location. Many of the major domestic and international airlines are represented, along with boutique travel operators, cruise lines, and even travel insurance companies. Best of all, they’ve all wheeled out the big guns.

3. Deals, deals, and more deals

It goes without saying that deals are going to be offered in abundance at expos. After all, with the increased level of competition that surrounds the exhibitors, they need to find a point of difference as to why you should book with them over others. Don’t be afraid to ask exhibitors to sharpen their pencils, they want your business.

Before you go to an expo, it’s essential that you have a rough idea and budget in mind. That way you can ask the important questions and/or book on the spot.

Pre-Expo Checklist:

- When do you want to travel?

Have a rough idea in mind as to when you want to travel. Off-season travel is a good way to get a cheaper deal, but certain attractions may be closed at that time.

- Is the journey important?

For some, the journey is just as important as the destination. A one or two day stopover in the middle of a long haul is a great way to stay refreshed.

- Is it worthwhile upgrading?

Premium economy and economy can be very different. If you have a limited budget and can’t afford an upgrade for the whole trip, consider one for just the final leg.

