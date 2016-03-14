Plane collides into truck in Chile

Heavy metal British band Iron Maiden’s plane collided into a tow truck on the tarmac at Chile’s Santiago Airport, hospitalising two airport workers.

Plane crashes into truck in Chile

The jumbo Boeing 747-400, often flown by Iron Maiden’s front man Bruce Dickinson, 57, crashed into the truck when a pin connecting the two vehicles dislodged on the way to the refuelling station.

Ed Force One suffered extensive damage to its two engines, which are now undergoing emergency maintenance and may need replacing.

A statement was released on the band’s website saying, “Ed Force One was this morning tethered to a tow truck to be taken for refuelling prior to flying over the Andes to Cordoba for the next show.”

RELATED: Bird Rips Huge Hole in Plane After Collision Before Landing

RELATED: Is This the Scariest Plane Approach Ever? Tourist Captures Incredible Footage

RELATED: Plane or Blimp? World's Largest Aircraft has an Interesting Design

“On moving the steering pin that is part of the mechanism that connects the ground tug to the aircraft seemingly fell out. On making a turn the aircraft had no steering and collided with the ground tug badly damaging the undercarriage, two of the aircrafts engines and injuring two ground tug operators, both of whom have been taken to hospital.”

Lead singer Bruce, trained on a simulator at Cardiff Aviation in Wales, for a licence to fly the massive jet nicknamed Queen of the Skies.

Iron Maiden is almost twice the size and over three times the weight of a Boeing 757.