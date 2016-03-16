Australia's first cruiser Ovation of the Seas hits water for the first time

Australia’s first purpose-built cruise liner, Ovation of the Seas, has hit the waters for the first time in Germany.

The 167,800-tonne ship made its first 12-hour mini cruise at about two to three knots down the River Ems from the shipyard in Papenburg to the North Sea in northwestern Germany.

he 346-metre long and 41-metre wide vessel is due to launch in April this year, departing Southampton, England for Beijing, China on a 52-day 'Global Odyssey' cruise.

The mega-liner will then make her way to Australia for her maiden season on November 30.

The first voyage will be a 15-night Singapore-to-Sydney cruise which will stop in Fremantle, Adelaide and Hobart.

The Royal Caribbean cruiser will be the largest and most technologically advanced to sail Aussie shores, costing $1.3 billion with 18 decks and a capacity of 4180 passengers.

The ship boasts the option to go skydiving, unobstructed ocean views from the North Star observation pod and an impressive Bionic bar where robots can mix and serve you cocktails.

Welcome to the future of cruising.