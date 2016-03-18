A British Airways plane flooded after a service trolley hit a pipe, causing a flood in the aisles.

British Airways Plane Floods After Water Pipe Breaks

The flight from Johannesburg on Sunday was 90 minutes from landing at Heathrow airport in London when a trolley hit a pipe, causing water to leak through the cabin.

One passenger thought a bottle of water had spilt, but then saw water flowing for 15 minutes. He said the staff were frantic trying to put blankets on the floor to soak up the water.

“The crew began putting blankets on the floor. We saw that it was chaos and [they] were overwhelmed by the situation,” the passenger told MailOnline Travel.

It created a “weird atmosphere', he said.

Although the leak came from the upper deck, passengers throughout the majority of the plane were left with wet feet and belongings.

"Everything on the floor was totally wet, my feet and my backpack were totally wet. Most of the passengers were not wearing shoes at that stage,” he said.

The pilot altered the passengers the leak was was not dangerous and the plane would land as normal in Heathrow.

After landing safely, the Aviation Herald said the aircraft was taken out of service for 64 hours while the fault was investigated.

While the passenger received an apology and a reimbursement for his damaged iPad, he said he was surprised not everyone was contacted to receive an explanation or apology.

“I received apologies and few explanation about the leak. They also reimbursed my wet iPad which was in my backpack but nothing more… I'm surprised they did not contact every passenger to provide clear explanation and tell more about our safety,” he said.