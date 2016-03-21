World’s best airports for 2016 announced

For the fourth year in a row, Singapore Changi Airport has clinched the World's Best Airport title at the annual SkyTrax World Airport Awards.

Perennially popular Changi Airport. Photo: iStock

This is the seventh time Changi has topped the list since the awards started.

The Skytrax awards are based on millions of votes collected in passenger surveys and passengers travelling through the island state of Singapore are impressed with the airport's innovations, such as two 24-hour movie theatres screening the latest blockbusters for free, a rooftop swimming pool and a butterfly garden.

CEO of Skytrax Edward Plaisted said that the airport's popularity is due to its "continuing ability to be able to innovate in product and service options for its customers, and to make the experience as relaxing and comfortable as possible."

Coming second is South Korea's Incheon International Airport, which has held the No. 2 spot since 2013.

Asian airports dominated the list, taking out six of the top 10 slots, though three European airports - Munich (No.3), Zurich (No.7) and London's much maligned Heathrow (No.8) - also made the grade.

Once again, North America failed to have an airport in the top 10.

Brisbane was the best Australian airport, making it to number 17, with Sydney coming in at 23.

The addition of Doha's Hamad International Airport, from 22nd place last year, marks the first Middle East airport to join the ranks.

The top ten airports for 2016 according to Skytrax:

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Incheon International Airport

3. Munich Airport

4. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

5. Hong Kong International Airport

6. Chūbu Centrair Nagoya

7. Zurich Airport

8. London Heathrow Airport

9. Kansai International Airport

10. Hamad International Airport