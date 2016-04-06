9 Nature Photos That Will Take Your Breath Away

If you’re looking for another reason to travel, these images taken by photographer Andrew Ling will definitely do the trick.

The snapper uses people to highlight the beauty and scale of the epic landscapes he’s taking, positioning them as small figures in the distance. In this way, he essentially shows the viewer how insignificant we are in terms of the vastness of the earth.

“I hope these images will help remind people how beautiful the world we live in is,” says Ling.

Take a look at the video above and start planning your next trip!