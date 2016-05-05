Watch the incredible moment a giant humpback whale surfaces to feed mere metres away from docked boats.

Tiny boat dock gets a GIANT surprise visitor

Fisherman Cy Williams watched as the behemoth majestically beached the surface of the water at Knudson Cove Marina, Alaska.

Cy, from Florida, said: “It was breath-taking."

Strike Zone Sportfishing noted that the whales had been appearing frequently in the area for several days but none this close.

“I genuinely thought it was going to hit the boat or the dock as it was so big."

Whale sightings are not uncommon in Alaska, where whale-watching tours are easy to find but this was definitely a surprise for this fisherman.

“Every time I see a whale I’m in awe, but being this close was something special," says Cy.

Williams tracked the whale as it swam beneath a dock and the boats.

“Then I saw his mouth wide open and I was just shocked."

“I’ve never seen a whale do that before.”

This isn't the first time a humpback has given people a shock: