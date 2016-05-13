Dubai is likely to get a Michelin Guide soon

Dubai, the city of gold, has been one of the hottest destinations, not only for travel, but for food.

Dubai is likely get a Michelin stars guide soon

Its sudden emergence as one of the biggest food hubs in the world has raised talks amongst top people in the industry about the Michelin Star Guide launching in Dubai.

Having just hosted talented chefs from around the world at the the Dubai Food Festival, the news that Dubai, a city that boasts high-class restaurants, will be considered as a global food destination comes as no surprise.

Renowned Aussie chef Matt Moran, who visited Dubai during the festival along with fellow chefs Manu Feildel, Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Shannon Bennet, told Yahoo7 Travel, “There are some great restaurants there and given that a lot of the produce has to be imported, I have to say I was impressed by the standard and quality.”

The International Director of Michelin Guides, Michael Ellis, said at a recent Global Restaurant Investment Forum in Dubai, “One of the reasons I’m here is because obviously Dubai is an emerging market. Michelin is continuing to put the flagpole of the Michelin Guide around the world.”

Numerous Michelin star chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Tom Aikens, Jason Atherton, Marco Pierre White and Nobu Matshuhisa all have restaurants in Dubai and as Ellis said, “It’s only a matter of time before the Michelin Guide comes to Dubai.”

While, according to Mark Patten, the Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage for Atlantis, 1,600 new restaurants are expected to open in the United Arab Emirates by 2018, which is equivalent to more than one restaurant per day!

There’s no doubting the predictions that Dubai will be one of the top culinary destinations in the world within five years given the array of food, travel and cultural experiences it has to offer.