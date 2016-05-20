It’s a rarity you ever get to see sub-Antarctic penguins penguins up close, let alone in the middle of Sydney’s city without trekking all the way to the South Pole.

World First Penguin Exhibit to Launch in Sydney

But that’s about to change this November with SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium’s world first Penguin Island Expedition.

While Australia’s south coasts boast the little fairy penguin, you’ll never see a colony of King and Gentoo penguins waddling on our shores.

Currently under construction, the aquarium’s penguin exhibit is a state of the art recreation of Australia’s southwest Pacific Ocean island, Macquarie Island.

With the temperature turned down to a chilly six degrees Celcius, visitors will be taken on a sensory experience surrounded by snowy planes, wind gusts and a spectaular southern light show.

Been dying to cross Antarctica off your bucket list? This remote island adventure is the closest you’ll get. Plus, you can take the whole family, given it’s an educational focused experience, dedicated to breeding and conservation of both penguin species.

Gerhard Beukes, Curator at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium said, “Wild penguin colonies throughout the world are under increasing threat due to pollution, global warming, dwindling fish stocks and habitat destruction, and it is our responsibility to educate the public on how they can help. This education is so important as what our guests see and do at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium, and how they choose to switch their actions at home, can affect the penguins’ habitat for years to come”.

Watching the cheeky Gentoos and majestic King penguins glide under water, slide on their tummies, huddle for warmth and waddle about on Penguin Island will no doubt make you feel as though you’re surrounded by the real deal down south. What an experience not to miss!