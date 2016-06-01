Let’s face it we all love to hit the road and travel, but we rarely look our very best doing it.

Beauty blogger’s guide to long-haul travel

Australian beauty blogger Chloe Morello shares tips on how to travel light but still look glam with Yahoo7 Travel.

The YouTube vlogger - who has over 1.7 million followers - recently made the journey to Peru on a Contiki Roadtrip, and revealed the products she can't live without.

Instead of bringing her entire collection of brushes and products, Chloe opted to downsize her beauty kit, packing an all-in-one base that moisturises, tints and provides SPF, as well as highlighting and bronzing sticks.

“I'm bringing crayon products so they don't leak,” Chloe told Yahoo7 Travel.

“Contiki is all about adventure so there is less focus on me being glamorous,' she said.

The one item she absolutely won’t travel without? “Sunscreen. Getting sunburnt is debilitating.”

But what about when you are actually on the plane?

“I collect samples of skincare so I don’t have to take whole bottles when travelling. I always pack my night cream for the plane because plans are so brutal.”

“I apply the night cream like a mask, regardless of the time of day I am flying and I don’t wear make up on the plane,” admits Chloe.

While she is known and loved for her beauty tips and tutorials, we wanted to know what clothes Chloe packed for her ten-day trek around Peru.

“A lot of practical clothes and footwear, nothing too glamourous. But for some reason I didn’t pack enough warm clothes!”

Her most memorable dining experience from the trip? Peruvian Corn Beer.

“It looks like cloudy apple juice and it tastes kind of like corn – it’s really acidic!”

Given this is Chloe’s second adventure with Contiki (she got to go to Asia last year), her advice to anyone thinking of going on a similar trip:

“They should definitely do it even if it is something outside of their comfort zone. Contiki is a great way to see everything you want to in a location. Plus, it is really affordable.”

“It’s also perfect if you are travelling alone. It is such a rewarding experience.”