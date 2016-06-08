Brisbane's Rydges Fortitude Valley Review

When you think of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley a sleazy past of prostitution rings and illegal gaming may come to mind. But not anymore.

The precinct is booming with terrace bars, boutique rooms and fine dining - all which can be found at the new Rydges Fortitude Valley – a chic but charming hotel that nods to everything that is quintessentially Queensland.

Located smack bang between the Brisbane Showgrounds and the thriving Brissie nightlife, the 208-room hotel will make you feel all cosy inside with its rural theme.

Think vintage photographs of the famous ‘Ekka’ Royal Show hanging in your room and feather down cushions with bespoke coverings littering your bed. Retro flour tins and bric-a-brac from a distant time pepper the rustic shelves in the sun-drenched breakfast room – it’s a flashback in the best kind of way.

Commemorative plates from the 1982 Commonwealth Games don the walls breathing dashes of history into your meal experience. The rustic wooden box of raging fresh herbs is also a homely touch!

The Rydges Fortitude Valley is of those places where locals flock to eat.

Six Acres Restaurant has a paddock-to-plate concept with fresh menu items like local farmers vegetable garden of crispy artichoke, zucchini flowers, sweet potato, aromatic soil, baby vegetables, petite flowers, goats cheese and herbs.

The steak is impressive - directly sourced from Gympie or the Darling Downs and cooked to perfection with your choice of homemade sauce. The seafood is also a treat - to start try the Fresh Shucked Sydney Rock Oysters with the chef’s special lemon beads, the delicate crudo of king salmon ceviche, or the pan-fried Harvey Bay scallops.



We’re in Queensland so of course the hotel bar seating is mostly placed outside on a wooden deck surrounding a big old tree – perfect for soaking up afternoon rays with a margarita. There’s a great mix of the local after work crew and business visitors from out of town.

Throw in all the city-appropriate trimmings like free in-room WIFI, a massive flat screen TV, room service, gym, outdoor pool, and luxe rain-head showers and The Rydges Fortitude Valley is the perfect contemporary stay – with plenty of charming touches.