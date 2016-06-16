This flight proves kindness still exists in the world

The flight proves kindness is alive and well

A grieving grandmother who lost her grandson in the Orlando shootings has had some of her faith restored in humanity after a plane ride of fellow passengers comforted her with notes of condolence.

The woman's grandson, Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, was one of 50 victims in America's worst shooting in recent history. His grandmother was travelling by herself to Florida on a JetBlue flight to attend his funeral when passengers caught wind of the situation.

RELATED: Prince Harry writes letter to Florida city mayor after Orlando shooting

RELATED: Where are the quietest seats on a plane?

According to flight attendant Kelly Davis Karas, when people were asked if they wanted to contribute notes to Omar’s grandmother, there wasn’t a single one who said no.

"As we took beverage orders, we whispered a heads up about the plan as we went,” Karas wrote on her Facebook page. “Halfway through, Melinda [another flight attendant] called me, 'Kel, I think you should start another paper from the front. Folks are writing PARAGRAPHS.

“When we gathered them together to present them to her, we didn't have just a sheet of paper covered in names, which is what I had envisioned. Instead, we had page after page after page after page of long messages offering condolences, peace, love and support. There were even a couple of cash donations, and more than a few tears."

In addition, says Karas, passengers stopped by to offer comfort to the grieving woman, with many shedding tears and distributing hugs.

"Some just said they were sorry, some touched her hand, some hugged her, some cried with her. But every single person stopped to speak to her, and not a single person was impatient at the slower deplaning process," said Karas, adding that the Orlando shooting had served to reinforce that kindness still exists in the world.

RELATED: Rescue dog gets job as 5-star hotel concierge

"In spite of a few hateful, broken human beings in this world who can all too easily legally get their hands on mass assault weapons - people ARE kind," said Karas. "People DO care. And through our customers' humanity today, and through the generosity of this wonderful company I am so grateful to work for, I am hopeful that someday soon we can rally together to make the world a safer place for all."