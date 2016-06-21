This cyclist got the shock of his life while riding down a trail near Lake Tahoe.

Cyclist captures the moment he crashes into a bear

Enthusiastic mountain biker Davis Souza was filming his daredevil ride down the Mills Peak trail in California when a bear came out of nowhere, crashing right into him.

Luckily, Souza had been wearing a helmet, which he'd attached his GoPro camera to.

He posted the video of the freak accident to his Instagram account, which has since been viewed almost 4000 times.

RELATED: Baby polar bear takes its first steps

RELATED: Bear crashes wedding, has the time of his life

The video shows Souza racing down the mountain minding his own business, when suddenly, in the corner of the cam, a bear runs out onto the dusty trail, bashing into Souza.

He then flips over the animal and falls onto the floor, screaming out loud.

He can be seen jumping to his feet, but the bear is thankfully nowhere to be seen.

His friends finally catch up to him and Souza yells "That was a bear!"

It sure was!

'''''Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on

Facebook,

Twitter,

Pinterest and

Instagram.'''''