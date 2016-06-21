News

Aussie kid’s adorable note scores him business class upgrade
Cyclist captures the moment he crashes into a bear

Leah Cohen
Yahoo7 Be /

This cyclist got the shock of his life while riding down a trail near Lake Tahoe.

Enthusiastic mountain biker Davis Souza was filming his daredevil ride down the Mills Peak trail in California when a bear came out of nowhere, crashing right into him.

This cyclist's ride came to an abrupt halt thanks to a crossing bear. Photo: Instagram

Luckily, Souza had been wearing a helmet, which he'd attached his GoPro camera to.

He posted the video of the freak accident to his Instagram account, which has since been viewed almost 4000 times.

The video shows Souza racing down the mountain minding his own business, when suddenly, in the corner of the cam, a bear runs out onto the dusty trail, bashing into Souza.

He then flips over the animal and falls onto the floor, screaming out loud.

The bear jumps out onto the trail and runs away, never to be seen again. Photo: Instagram

He can be seen jumping to his feet, but the bear is thankfully nowhere to be seen.

His friends finally catch up to him and Souza yells "That was a bear!"

It sure was!



