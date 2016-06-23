This Japanese theme park requires you to be naked

Spa World in Osaka, Japan is a massive complex of, well, spas.

Of course the nudity only happens here once the genders separate.

There are two main spa areas: The Asian Zone, which features onsen, saunas, etc. where the atmosphere and design is Asian-inspired, from Persia to Bali to traditional Japanese. The other is the European Zone, which features Roman, Greek, Finnish, and Italian-inspired baths and saunas among others.

For example, the first room in the European Zone has a massive hot tub mimicking Rome’s Trevi Fountain, complete with statues. In the same room two floors above, you’ll find the ornate tile design of a Turkish bath.

Who gets to use which area once you have your kit off is alternated on a monthly basis so if you want to try both, you will have to visit twice.

Some visitors may be excluded from the bathing areas though – those with tattoos.

There is a sign that reads – in English – 'Tattooed bodies may be excluded from the bathing area'.

Spa World bans anybody "related to crime syndicate", and tattoos are a sign of the Yakuza.

No, they don’t care that you are a Westerner and therefore not likely to be Yakuza - and you can’t just cover it up with tape.

There are also massages, a gym, a formal hotel plus informal resting areas, snacks and that food court (it takes supreme self-confidence to down a burger and fries during a naked stint with total strangers, but good luck to you).

It is worth noting that in the communal eating area, guests are provided with pajama-like clothes for a little modesty while downing some snacks.

To make Spa World a little more like a theme park, you need to head to the eighth floor.

Here you’ll find a cavernous, glassed-in space with a river-like pool, three small water slides and a mini water park for small children to splash around in.

If you are keen to get naked with some stranger, visits to Spa World cost between $35-$38 for the day.

