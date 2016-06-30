An Aussie destination has been named the best place in the world to visit

If you're one of the many who's been struck with a serious case of wanderlust, then travelling to what’s been officially named 'The Best Place in The World’ to visit is probably pretty high on your bucket list. If that’s the case then you’re in luck, because it’s featured on our very own home soil - and it's none other than the Great Barrier Reef.

An Aussie destination has been named The Best Place In The World.

The reef pipped Paris and Bora Bora to the post, taking out the number one spot for the US news and World Report’s 'World's Best Places to Visit' for 2016-17.

This site describes the Great Barrier Reef as a ‘treasure trove of once-in-a-lifetime experiences" and says, “Whether you’re gazing at marine life through a scuba mask, letting the tropical breeze unfurl your sail, or in a plane gliding high above it all, the possibilities for exploration are nearly limitless."

It’s a much-needed media boost for the reef, which made headlines around the world after the extent of its coral bleaching was revealed. In addition, Ellen infamously called into question the survival of the reef which many saw as a publicity opportunity.

The other destinations that made the top ten world's best places to visit were;

10. Maui

9. New York City

8. Rome

7. London

6. Cusco

5. Tokyo

4. Florence

3. Bora Bora

2. Paris

1. Great Barrier Reef

