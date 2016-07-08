The hotel:

Hotel review: Shangri-La at the Fort – Manila

Shangri-La at The Fort, Manila just opened in March this year and is one of the tallest towers in the entire Philippines.

From the driveway you can already smell the signature Shangri-La scent, the same fragrance you will find in all Shangri-La properties around the world.

The hotel rooms take up floors 18-40 of the building.

On floors nine through 17, the Horizon Residences come in a choice of one-, two- or three-bedroom suites ranging from 90 to 124 square metres for plush, apartment-style living.

The top floors of the building are reserved for Horizon Homes, a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with the most spectacular views of the city.

You will also find a slew of retail shops both in and around the hotel and one of the best hotel gyms on the planet – a two-level Kerry Sports fitness centre which features its very own 25m pool in addition to the guest pool.

The rooms:

The property comprises 576 guestrooms and suites, all of which are fitted with a homey and contemporary design and comes with views of the bustling city and the bay.

We stayed in a suite which comprised of a giant bedroom, marble bathroom, separate sitting room with a dining table and desk, as well as a separate ‘guest’ bathroom – more than enough space for a city stay.

Relax with not one but two giant flat screens, sip on complimentary bottled water or use the free Wi-Fi to play your music through the sound system – which also has speakers in the bathroom for when you are pampering yourself in the tub.

The restaurants:

There are as many as seven dining options available at Shangri-La at The Fort, Manila, all offering a range of cuisines and dining experiences, such as dry-aged steaks at the Raging Bull Chophouse & Bar or an easy afternoon high tea session at High Street Lounge.

There are 15 restaurants in total in the complex.

High Street Cafe, with its bookcase architecture, is based on the idea of a chef’s library with a collection of global ingredients in nine food stations: rotisserie, seafood, Mediterranean, salad and greens, Japanese, Chinese, Southeast Asian and continental, and desserts.

High Street Lounge is friendly elegance in a stylish setting, livened up by jazz and modern music.

Canton Road presents modern Cantonese cuisine in a setting designed by Hong Kong-based Steve Leung Designers and features nine private rooms.

Raging Bull Chophouse & Bar, designed with an Upper West Side New York peg, offers gourmet comfort food ranging from grass-fed beef to seafood – their sister outlet - Raging Bull Burgers - is a burger shop with an offbeat locale and a rock-star attitude.

Samba offers all-day dining with healthy, colourful cuisine inspired by the flavors of South America, Spain and the Philippines.

If you exhaust all these options, there is also an extensive, yet affordable, room-service menu.

The gym:

One of the most amazing features of Shangri-La at the Fort is Kerry Sports.

This is now Manila’s most comprehensive indoor fitness and recreation centre and as soon as you walk in you see why.

Taking up 8,000 square metres of space on two floors, there is everything that any fitness buff or sports lover can ask for — including an NBA-configured indoor basketball court with seating space for spectators!

Facilities at Shangri-La at the Fort which include a boxing zone; a functional zone featuring Synergy 360, a group training system for agility, balance and coordination; a cardio zone with state-of-the-art machines; free weight zone to increase power and strength; adventure racing zone where one can cycle, row, run, crawl and climb; core zone featuring the latest in abdominal and lower back equipment; squash courts; tennis courts; outdoor lap pools; yoga, spin, Pilates and multipurpose studios; spin studios; steam and sauna rooms; and an urban spa for therapeutic treatments.

Another unique feature is the Adventure Zone with its different play areas designed for various age groups. Be sure to take a ride on the epic slide that is a thrill for adults and kids alike.

Location:

The hotel is located in Bonifacio Global City, a new and very modern part of Manila. Within walking distance there is no shortage of luxury stores and fascinating street art and you couldn’t feel safer.

Hotel rooms as the Shangri-La the Fort start from $275 (PHP9800) per night.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.