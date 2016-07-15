We have rounded up the most incredible stories about travellers around the globe doing thing that will blow your mind – and will possibly land them in handcuffs.

Behaving badly: 6 of the dumbest things tourists have ever done

1. Two tourists in Yellowstone National Park put a baby bison in the back of their SUV because it "looked cold."

We don't even know how to react to this one. Taking a wild animal out of its habitat is just a big no...

2. A tourist smashed a 126-year-old statue in Portugal -just to take a selfie.

Serious facepalm right now. The statue of Dom Sebastiao, a 16th-century king of Portugal, will never look the same.

3. Tourists were arrested after stripping naked and posing for photos at Peru’s ancient site of Machu Picchu.

Apparently surveillance in the area has had to be amped up due to nude photos and streaking becoming increasingly common along the Inca trail.

4. Frolicking in and ancient fountain.

Just last week three women outraged locals in Rome after taking a dip in a 400-year-old fountain to escape the summer heat.

5. Getting down to business in public places – still in Italy

Last July, two Aussie tourists were arrested after being caught allegedly having sex on a bench in Florence.

6. Going nude on a mountain top – again

A British backpacker was jailed for stripping down atop Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia last year. The entire mountain was closed for three weeks as a result of the prank!

