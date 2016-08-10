The best airports to find your holiday fling

The rise of dating apps mean we can find love anywhere – at the supermarket, out walking the dog, and now the second you hit holiday mode too.

While vacay romances used to be about locking cocktail-blurry eyes across the dance-floor with a sexy traveller, dating app Happn has logged the love matches taking place at airports across Europe.

RELATED: This new app is basically Tinder for airports

RELATED: Zac Efron: 'I tried Tinder, but nobody swiped right'

With more people switching their phones straight from airplane mode into single-and-ready-to-mingle mode, thousands of matches took place at airports through the month of July.

Taking out the top spot? Amsterdam’s Schipol airport, where 9,185 holidaymakers made a connection with someone else looking to find love (for a few days, at least).

And for those heading to Scandinavian countries, it looks like love is likely to be in the air. Copenhagen airport took out number four, followed by Oslo in fifth spot and Stockholm in ninth.

Top 10 European airports for love matches:

1. Amsterdam Schipol – 9185 matches

2. Istanbul Atatürk – 7483 matches

3. London Heathrow – 6053 matches

4. Copenhagen – 5718 matches

5. Gardermoen (Oslo) – 5293 matches

6. Charles de Gaulle (Paris) – 4715 matches

7. Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas – 4593 matches

8. Lisbon Portela – 4228 matches

9. Stockholm-Arlanda – 1886 matches

10. Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino (Rome) – 1795 matches

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram