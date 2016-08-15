Twitter users share hilarious hotel fails

Twitter users share the funniest hotel fails

They’re meant to be a cool, calm oasis of cloud-soft beds, ridiculously high thread count sheets and all the miniature shampoo bottles you could ever want.

But sadly, sometimes hotels drop the ball. And judging by the angry Twitter users complaining using #hotelfails, they drop the ball big time.

From surprise bunk beds to bathroom doors suitable only for the totally uninhibited, these hilarious hotel fails prove sometimes there really isn’t anywhere quite as good as your own bed…

Bit of a #HotelFail here, glass windows into the bathroom! Noooo! pic.twitter.com/BbCuEAX9qT — Quest Newmarket (@Questnewmarket) March 13, 2016

WTF. Went to have a shower and there's no cold water tap. NO COLD WATER TAP!?! UGHHHH. #hotelfail — Lynda Olson (@Lyndzzz) February 13, 2016

I can only be confident that 1" of my head will be fit for public viewing this week #shortpeoplestruggles #hotelfail pic.twitter.com/sewi5Wh9H6 — Amy Jones (@amy_becki) November 10, 2015

Had to puzzle out my coffee maker with too short a cord in a hotel room this week #hotelfail pic.twitter.com/RVRFOINoUW — Colin Browning (@crbrowning) September 26, 2015

@DiplomatFlorida my co-worker booked a balcony room, but can't go on the balcony. Not really a balcony room then is it? #HotelFail — eric_powers (@eric_powers) May 22, 2016

