Heading to Windsor for the royal wedding?
How to spend a weekend in Windsor during the royal wedding

The top restaurants in the world you need to eat at

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

How does travelling to luxury locations, eating the world’s best food and basically living like Beyonce sound?

RELATED: Luke Mangan: ‘If I’ve got anything to do with it, it’s going to be good’
RELATED: Could this be the best job in the world?

Well, a job like this actually exists - it’s celebrity chef Luke Mangan’s Culinary Experience Officer, and lucky travel blogger Michelle Walsh is in the running for the role, with the winner to be announced later this year.

Michelle is in the running to land the coveted role of chef Luke Mangan's Culinary Experience Officer. Photo: supplied

As author of travel blog Mrs Walsh, Michelle is more than qualified to take on the CEO role. Travelling the world with her husband and two children, this former TV reporter has seen – and eaten – it all. She shares her best foodie and travel tips with Be.

Sky on 57 in Singapore rates as one of Michelle's top eats. Photo: Facebook/Skyon57


Most memorable dining experience during your travels?

I went to Sky on 57 which is on the top of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore with my family. Justin Quek is the chef there and he’s incredible. I’ve got a nine-year-old and a 12-year-old who are both passionate foodies, and it wasn’t just about the food, it was about the theatre and the dining experience.

Luke Mangan's Lonu restaurant in the Maldives is the ultimate bucket list travel restaurant. Photo: Facebook/LonubyLukeMangan


What are the top 3 restaurants on your travel bucket list?

Hopefully if I win the Culinary Experience Officer role, it would be in the Maldives at Lonu, the beautiful restaurant by Luke Mangan. It’s at an incredible over water location in the Maldives, which is one of the most beautiful places in the world. The other one would be in Girona, at El Celler de Can Roca, and the third would be Osteria Francescana in Italy.


What’s on your Aussie restaurant hit list?

Tetsuya's in Sydney – I’ve always wanted to go, and I still haven’t made it. To do the full degustation, the whole shebang, would be great.


You’re battling it out to become Luke’s CEO and create a dish to be served at his Salt grill restaurant on the P&O Pacific Pearl. How do you get your inspiration as a home cook?

I’m one of those people that tries to stick my nose in the kitchen if I can and speak to the head chef and get ideas and tips. I was recently in the Mediterranean and there was a wonderful French chef there and I got him to share how he makes incredible pepper sauce with cognac. I’ve been taken into kitchens and had chefs demonstrate entire dishes. I just unleash my charm offensive!

Michelle has eaten everywhere from Shanghai to the St Tropez. Photo: http://mrswalsh.com


What crazy ingredient is on your cooking radar?

I’ve heard people are using ground up crickets to make a flour, and I find that an interesting and unusual ingredient I’d definitely be interested to try.


Where is the most underrated travel destination you would recommend and why?

China. I just went with my girls to Beijing and we did the Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City, and the Summer Palace. I don’t think it’s really on many people’s hit lists, but my children loved it. It was absolutely stifling hot and we still had a ball.

Michelle loves sharing her travel experiences with her two daughters. Photo: http://mrswalsh.com


What are your carry-on essentials?

Moisturiser, eye drops, lip balm and a book… oh, and my passport!

