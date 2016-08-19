Watch how to pack 130 items into hand luggage

There’s no doubt about it, paying the luggage fees when you’re booking your exotic vacay away is the pits.

Just when you’ve already splashed enough cash on plane tickets, along come pesky extra charges which are only taking away from your cocktail fund.

Good news for budget conscious travellers - British actress-turned-travel-writer Rachel Grant has come to the rescue, showing everyone how to cram 130 items (yes, really) in one teeny tiny hand luggage suitcase.

In what seems impossible, the former Bond star manages to pack 10 dresses, eight tops, four pants and five pairs of shoes in a Facebook video for Biaggi Luggage, which has now racked up 2.7 million views.

Her secret weapons?

Elastic bands, packing cubes and ziplock bags.

Proving it does pay to roll, Rachel demonstrates how rolling and storing clothing – she recommends lightweight fabrics - in ziplock bags can really compress everything down.

To save space, Rachel stuffs socks into shoes, which has the added bonus of helping your shoes keep their shape.

With her packed bag weighing in at 8 kilograms, ever the over-achiever, Rachel admits she could have probably fit in 150 items.

“It's funny because these are packing techniques I have used for years. It all began when I would travel for beauty pageants and most girls would take 4-6 suitcases for these event-filled trips,” she tells the Daily Mail UK.

“I just didn't see the point in having so much to carry and was always able to squeeze everything into one big suitcase. So much so, that on arrival, people thought I'd lost my luggage.”

