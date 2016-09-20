If you thought Bali was your best bet for a cheap holiday out of Australia, think again.

These are the best value long-haul destinations in the world

A new survey conducted by the UK Post Office and holiday specialist Travelbag has looked at 34 cities and resorts around the world to find the best value long-haul destinations in the world.

Examining the cost of 10 typical tourist buys such as drinks, sunscreen, coffee, meals and ice-cream; Cape Town took out the top honours with a total cost of $84.50 for all items.

RELATED: This city has been named ‘Europe’s Leading Destination’ second year running

RELATED: ‘I travelled around the world for 22 days with carry-on only’

Despite its expensive reputation, Tokyo is another spot where your hard-earned coin can go further. Prices fell eight percent last year, seeing the Japanese capital come in at number three on the list.

Sadly, it’s bad news for those who love travelling to traditionally budget-conscious Bali. While still coming second, the report claims there’s been a 30 per cent rise in prices in the Indonesian hotspot, with up to a 50 per cent increase on dining out. Ouch!

Top 10 best value long-haul destinations.

1 Cape Town, South Africa

2 Bali, Indonesia

3 Tokyo, Japan

4 Mombasa, Kenya

5 Colombo, Sri Lanka

6 Cancun, Mexico

7 Phuket, Thailand

8 Lima, Peru

9 Orlando, USA

10 Grand Baie, Mauritius

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram