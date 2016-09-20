News

The best value long-haul destinations in the world

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

If you thought Bali was your best bet for a cheap holiday out of Australia, think again.

A new survey conducted by the UK Post Office and holiday specialist Travelbag has looked at 34 cities and resorts around the world to find the best value long-haul destinations in the world.

Cape Town is the most affordable long haul destination, according to a new study. Photo: Getty images

Examining the cost of 10 typical tourist buys such as drinks, sunscreen, coffee, meals and ice-cream; Cape Town took out the top honours with a total cost of $84.50 for all items.

Despite its expensive reputation, Tokyo is another spot where your hard-earned coin can go further. Prices fell eight percent last year, seeing the Japanese capital come in at number three on the list.

Prices in Tokyo have fallen eight percent in the last year. Photo: Getty images

Sadly, it’s bad news for those who love travelling to traditionally budget-conscious Bali. While still coming second, the report claims there’s been a 30 per cent rise in prices in the Indonesian hotspot, with up to a 50 per cent increase on dining out. Ouch!

It's still in the top three, but prices in Bali have risen significantly in the last year. Photo: Getty images

Top 10 best value long-haul destinations.

1 Cape Town, South Africa

2 Bali, Indonesia

3 Tokyo, Japan

4 Mombasa, Kenya

5 Colombo, Sri Lanka

6 Cancun, Mexico

7 Phuket, Thailand

8 Lima, Peru

9 Orlando, USA

10 Grand Baie, Mauritius

