They’re the guilty pleasure of flying and when it comes to airplane meals they range from fairly decent to downright terrible.

Food blogger reveals the world's most delicious in-flight meals

RELATED: There's actually a reason why cabin crew ask you to open the blinds on plane windows

RELATED: This is what really happens to your skin on a plane

Now, Dublin-based Aussie Nikos Loukas has done the hard work for you with a whole Instagram feed dedicated to his mid-flight meals.

The freelance writer travels 180,000km every year, covering the latest meal trends and helping train airline staff in making the dining experience a bit better.

With every cuisine covered from delicious schnitzels on Air Berlin to the less-than-impressive feeds on Sri Lanken Air and cute Hello Kitty themed meals on Taiwanese based EVA Air, it’s pretty incredible to see what gets served in the air.

So who does Niko think serves the best food?

“Any Japanese airline, as they are so meticulous about everything”, he tells news.com.au, as well as Turkish Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines.

His top tip for in-flight eating: if there’s a curry available, that’s your best bet.

“It tends to travel quite well and retain its flavour at 35,000 feet,” he explains.