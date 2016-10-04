Star-gazing projections inside your plane could soon be a thing

All of your sci fi design fantasies are about to come true, as aircraft manufacturer Boeing reveal their plans to transform plane interiors with a mindblowing new projection system.

Boeing to project images inside planes to give you a feeling of space

The company, who are responsible for developing the 747 jumbo jet, is seeking to patent a new system that could use pico-projectors or micro-projectors to project images of clouds, skies and stars onto the interior of their planes' surfaces.

That's right, stargazing in-between inflight movies will totally be a thing.

According to Quartz, the airline manufacturer filed the new system for copyright, in order to bring more mood-lighting to travel.

"Projection lighting is simply one of many technologies we are exploring to see if it can bring advances in both airline economics and passenger experience,” a Boeing spokesman said.

“In theory, airlines could use lighting enhancements on the walls and bulkheads to display information about destinations or to project scenes that get passengers thinking about where they’re going.”

Yep, the future is officially now. Well, almost.

After all, we're still waiting for that SkyDeck to arrive so we can have totally insane viewing decks on the top of planes.

