Watch the heartwarming moment a whale saves its mother from a sandbank

A loyal baby humpback whale was filmed rescuing its mother from a sandback off North Stradbroke Island.

The mother became stuck in shallow waters and desperately splashed its tail to try and wriggle its way back to deeper waters.

The calf nudged and pushed its mum from different angles and eventually the pair were able to swim off unharmed.

Queensland National Parks posted on their Facebook page: "No need to blubber - the two humpbacks that were stranded on a sandbar north of Stradbroke Island have just freed themselves.

"Both mum and bub are doing well and we've been keeping an eye on them to make sure they clear the shallow waters."

Phew!

