Harry Potter fans rejoice: there's going to be a real life Hogwarts

Die-hard Harry Potter lovers listen up: keep an eye out on Halloween because that's when details will be released on how you can get tickets to the real life Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at the Jolibert Castle in France.

With four whole days of Potter fangirling going on from May 25 to 28 next year, admission into the castle is sure to be in hot demand.

Based on the first novel of the series Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the event is being run by the Mimbulus Mimbletonia Association, a group started by two French Harry Potter fans.

"Come to attend the ceremony of distribution, to courses such as the botany, all the spells, the Potions... but also to the muggle quidditch, etc," the group say on their Facebook page.

"Let's not forget Diagon Alley, a privileged place to do our shopping!"

