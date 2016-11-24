News

Study claims jet lag increases risk of liver cancer

Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

It's no secret that the worst part of travelling is having to deal with the inevitable jet lag that comes with your escapades.

No matter how much you try to sync your plane sleeping with the time zone your travelling to, jet lag just has a way of encroaching on the first few days of your holiday like an unwanted cold that just won't budge.

And now a new study has revealed that lost sleep may be the last thing you need to worry about with dreaded jet lag, as researchers have claimed frequent flyers have the same cancer risk as obese people.

Here's how jet lag is really affecting your health. Photo: Getty Images.

According to a new study by Baylor College of Medicine people who take to the skies on a frequent basis were more at risk of developing live cancer.

Researchers said disruptions to the metabolic rhythms of the liver lead to a rise up of bile, which is usually seen in obese people.

The study found that frequent flyers and people who work night shifts were most at risk of the disease.

Researches used mice during their study and got their findings after using light to control the time they slept.

They found that the mice who had their sleep disrupted developed fatty liver disease and, in some cases, even liver cancer after losing control of their metabolism.

While the Baylor College of Medicine weren't actually studying jet lag specifically, they did find that frequent flyers were at a risk of liver disease.

David Moore, professor of molecular and cellular biology, who led the study, said: “Liver cancer is on the rise worldwide and in human studies we’ve now seen that patients can progress from fatty liver diseases to liver cancer without any middle steps such as cirrhosis.”

"This experiment allowed us to take several threads that were already there and put them together to come to this conclusion.

"We think most people would be surprised to hear that chronic jet lag was sufficient to induce liver cancer."

The team is now working on finding out how bile acid in the liver can be prevented from being affected in frequent flyers.

