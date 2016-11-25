India has highest rate of "killfies"

We’ve all seen the smiling, happy travellers posing for a selfie next to the must-snap tourist destination.

But while it might seem like an innocent past time – and the best way to capture holiday memories – it seems selfies can actually be deadly.

A study from Carnegie Mellon University reported that 127 people around the world have died from taking selfies since 2014, with 76 of those fatalities in India.

This is the second year in the row India has topped the list, with 87 percent cited as water related casualties.

Outside of India, nine people lost their lives in Pakistan, eight in the US, and Russia saw six fatalities.

Labelling them “killfies”, the phenomenon has been described as “a death of an individual or a group of people that could have been avoided had the individual[s] not been taking a selfie” – and it’s turning into a serious concern.

Note to travellers and serial selfie takers: make sure you’re aware of your surroundings before posing for that snap!

