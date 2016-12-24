World’s longest waterslide comes to Oz

The world’s longest waterslide is coming to Oz

What could be more fun than the world’s longest waterslide? The world’s longest inflatable waterslide in a winery.

Slideapalooza, the world’s longest inflatable waterslide is coming to Calais Estate Winery in the NSW Hunter Valley next month.

From January 27 – 29, three insane 400-metre slides (and three less extreme 50-metre slides for young children) will be set up on the property’s hillside for adults and kids alike to go wild.

According to event organisers, the speed you’ll hurtle down the slide depends on how steep the hill is and your body weight, but the average journey takes about a minute.

Feeling queasy? The ride won’t go at breakneck seep but will be “at a constant speed where you smile all the way down”. If you do need to quell your nerves, did we mention it’s being held in a winery?

There’ll be ample booze for sale, as well as food stalls, live music and even fireworks in the evenings.

You can purchase a ticket for three hours of unlimited all-you-can-slide starting at either 9AM or 1PM each day. Every session is capped at 1000 people, and with three large and small slides to choose from, pile-ups shouldn’t be a problem.

Ticket prices start at $29.95 for children and $59.95 for adults, or $159.95 for a family pass (two adults, two kids). A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Tour de Cure to raise funds for cancer research.

If you can’t get to the Hunter Valley next month don’t despair, because your city could be next – the brains behind Slidepalooza are planning to tour their fun machine around the country. The next location is yet to be announced, but the website is taking registrations of interest for Sydney, Canberra, Townsville, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

