The beer-obsessed US city that puts Australia to shame

Australia is a nation proud of its beer culture (you could say we’re true brew), but there’s a US city putting Aussies and their love of a cold one to shame.

Asheville, the North Carolina city Lonely Planet just named the #1 American destination to visit in 2017, is nicknamed Beer City USA after experiencing a brewery boom in the last two decades – it now has more breweries per capita than any other city in the States (yes, even more than East Coast hipster haven Portland).

The best thing about Asheville for beer lovers might be that many of its must-sip tap rooms are within walking distance of each other in the city’s downtown area – because there’s no bigger downer when on a beer crawl than arguing about who’s going to be the designated driver, or not knowing how you’re going to get home.

If you take Lonely Planet’s advice and add Asheville to your next American holiday itinerary, these are the breweries, bites and bucket list experiences not to be missed.

Brews

You can tick off some of Asheville’s best breweries within a one kilometre stretch of the city’s downtown area. Wicked Weed, Burial, Green Man Brewery, Hi-Wire Brewing, Asheville Brewing Company and Catawba Brewing can all be visited with a leisurely, on-foot beer crawl. If you’re up for something different, Wicked Weed also has the Funkatorium, a bar that only serves sour beers and a food menu to match.

But it is worth venturing out of downtown. Highland Brewing, about a 10-minute drive outside the city centre, was the first brewery to open in Asheville back in 1994, and has a newly built outdoor entertaining area that often hosts music gigs.

A half hour out of town and you’ll find what could be described as Disneyland for beer geeks. Sierra Nevada, the popular American craft beer brand based on the east coast, set up shop in Asheville a little under two years ago with a brewery offering tours and an enormous taproom with a proper restaurant menu. It’s the size of a small shopping mall and has to be seen to be believed.

Bites

You could get by eating the generally pretty good pub-style food on offer in many of Asheville’s tap rooms, but you don’t have to, because the city has an impressive dining scene. Make the most of the southern influence with casual food at Buxton Hall Barbecue, Biscuit Head or Moe’s Original BBQ, or kick things up a notch with some fine-dining fare.

Local Provisions is a farm-to-table spot with a sophisticated, modern take on southern food, Gan Shan Station is what happens when Asian fusion is done right, and Curate is a long-time locals favourite. The Curate team are also behind Nightbell, a venue focused on modern American small plates and craft cocktails with a fun, late-night bar vibe.

Bucket list

If you need a day (or even just a morning) off from beer tasting, there is more to do in Asheville. Biltmore Estate is America’s version of Paris’ Palace of Versailles; a 178,926 square foot mansion constructed by the wealthy Vanderbilt family in the 1890s, where you can tour the opulent former home, as well as enjoy a meal on-site.

Asheville is also rather greedy when it comes to natural beauty. The city is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, which you can take in with a drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, stopping at hiking trails and scenic outlooks along the way.

The River Arts District just outside of town on the banks of the French Broad River should also be on your list – an area home to more than 200 artist’s studios and galleries to wander through, as well as restaurants and, of course, plenty of beer.

Stay

Beaufort House Inn is a historical home converted into a B&B a 15-minute walk or five-minute taxi/Uber to the heart of the action in Asheville. It’s one of those incredible homes you see in American movies; enormous, elegant and cozy. Book the Rose Room if you can – it’s got a fireplace, free-standing claw foot bathtub and was once home to Hollywood star Charleton Heston.

The indulgent breakfasts prepared by the on-site staff will prepare you for a day of sight-seeing (and drinking), and the daily happy hour in the evening is a welcome treat when you get home.

The Omni Grove Park Inn is a good choice if you’re after more of a hotel vibe. The rooms aren’t anything to write home about, but the grand foyer with its open fireplaces is a treat in the colder months, and the on-site spa is a 43,000 square feet labyrinth with so many indoor and outdoor mineral pools, steams rooms and Jacuzzis you could stay all day – not to mention the massages, facials and other treatments on offer.

