Croc hitches ride to Sydney

Carly Williams
Yahoo7 Be /

A 4.2 meter crocodile just made the 1,500km road trip from Rockhampton to Sydney.

The unnamed croc in his new Sydney home. Photo: WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo

The monster salty is about 30-40 years young, weighs 365 kilos and has made Sydney Harbour his new permanent home after failing to be used as a breeder at a Rockhampton crocodile farm. He killed all of his female suitors!

The tricky part was getting the beast all that way down the east coast and into WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo.

The Salty's ride to Sydney was the back of an air-conditioned truck. Photo: WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo

After being carefully moved into his transport box from his Rocky swamp, the unnamed croc was placed in the back of a truck and driven down the highway to Sydney.

He weighs more than 365 kilograms. Photo: WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo

He drove all the way from Rockhampton. Photo: WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo

So far he seems happy and waiting for guests to check him out at the new state-of-the-art interactive exhibit - a pop-up acrylic viewing dome and crawl space.

You can see the croc at a new transparent crawl-thru exhibit in Sydney. Photo: WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo

