A 4.2 meter crocodile just made the 1,500km road trip from Rockhampton to Sydney.

Croc hitches ride to Sydney

The monster salty is about 30-40 years young, weighs 365 kilos and has made Sydney Harbour his new permanent home after failing to be used as a breeder at a Rockhampton crocodile farm. He killed all of his female suitors!

The tricky part was getting the beast all that way down the east coast and into WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo.

After being carefully moved into his transport box from his Rocky swamp, the unnamed croc was placed in the back of a truck and driven down the highway to Sydney.

So far he seems happy and waiting for guests to check him out at the new state-of-the-art interactive exhibit - a pop-up acrylic viewing dome and crawl space.

